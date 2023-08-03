High Tide (TSX:HITI) Price Target Decreased by 9.62% to 5.99

The average one-year price target for High Tide (TSX:HITI) has been revised to 5.99 / share. This is an decrease of 9.62% from the prior estimate of 6.63 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 256.70% from the latest reported closing price of 1.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in High Tide. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HITI is 2.71%, an increase of 59.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.32% to 3,750K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 1,788K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,535K shares, representing a decrease of 97.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HITI by 44.53% over the last quarter.

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds 1,344K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares, representing an increase of 35.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HITI by 77.54% over the last quarter.

THCX - AXS Cannabis ETF holds 572K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares, representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HITI by 28.82% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 46K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

