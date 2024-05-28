News & Insights

High Tide Schedules Q2 2024 Earnings Release and Webcast

High Tide (TSE:HITI) has released an update.

High Tide Inc., a leading retail-forward cannabis enterprise, has announced it will reveal its second fiscal quarter 2024 financial and operational results after market close on June 13, 2024. The results will be accessible on various financial reporting platforms and the company’s website. Moreover, a webcast to discuss the results and outlook for the company, featuring High Tide’s CEO and CFO, is scheduled for June 14, 2024.

