High Tide Inc. (HITI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

High Tide Inc. (HITI) closed the latest trading day at $2.29, indicating a +1.78% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.67%.

The company's stock has dropped by 6.25% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 3.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming release. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $96.73 million, reflecting a 5.6% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.07 per share and revenue of $404.52 million, indicating changes of -75% and +6.11%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for High Tide Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. High Tide Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, placing it within the bottom 47% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

High Tide Inc. (HITI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

