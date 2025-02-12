High Tide Inc. (HITI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

High Tide Inc. (HITI) closed the latest trading day at $2.63, indicating a -1.87% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 13.27% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $95.97 million, showing a 1.28% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.04 per share and a revenue of $413.24 million, demonstrating changes of 0% and +8.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for High Tide Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 400% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, High Tide Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HITI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.