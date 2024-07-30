High Tide Inc. (HITI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

High Tide Inc. (HITI) ended the recent trading session at $1.83, demonstrating a -1.61% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.28%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 13.49% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

The upcoming earnings release of High Tide Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect High Tide Inc. to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $93.3 million, showing a 0.14% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.03 per share and a revenue of $374.14 million, signifying shifts of +66.67% and +3.48%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for High Tide Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, High Tide Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

High Tide Inc. (HITI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.