High Tide Inc. (HITI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

High Tide Inc. (HITI) closed at $1.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.52% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

The company's stock has climbed by 2.07% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.02, signifying a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $93.3 million, indicating a 0.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $374.14 million, indicating changes of +66.67% and +3.48%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for High Tide Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, High Tide Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

