High Tide Inc. (HITI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

High Tide Inc. (HITI) ended the recent trading session at $2.32, demonstrating a -1.69% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.42% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.29% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on June 16, 2025. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $96.73 million, up 5.6% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.07 per share and a revenue of $404.52 million, signifying shifts of -75% and +6.11%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for High Tide Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, High Tide Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

