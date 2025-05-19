High Tide Inc. (HITI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

High Tide Inc. (HITI) closed the latest trading day at $2.34, indicating a -0.85% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 2.16% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 0.14% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 13.05%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $96.73 million, reflecting a 5.6% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.07 per share and revenue of $404.52 million, indicating changes of -75% and +6.11%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for High Tide Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, High Tide Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

High Tide Inc. (HITI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

