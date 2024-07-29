High Tide Inc. (HITI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with High Tide Inc. (HITI) standing at $1.86, reflecting a -1.59% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 14.48% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.02, signifying a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $93.3 million, indicating a 0.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

HITI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $374.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +66.67% and +3.48%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for High Tide Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, High Tide Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.