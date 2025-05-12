High Tide Inc. (HITI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with High Tide Inc. (HITI) standing at $2.37, reflecting a -1.25% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 18.23% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of High Tide Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $96.73 million, showing a 5.6% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.07 per share and a revenue of $404.52 million, indicating changes of -75% and +6.11%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for High Tide Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, High Tide Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

