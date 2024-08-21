High Tide Inc. (HITI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, High Tide Inc. (HITI) reached $1.99, with a +1.53% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.57%.

The company's stock has climbed by 1.03% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 4.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.77%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.02, signifying a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $93.3 million, showing a 0.14% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.03 per share and a revenue of $374.14 million, indicating changes of +66.67% and +3.48%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for High Tide Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, High Tide Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

High Tide Inc. (HITI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.