High Tide Inc. (HITI) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, High Tide Inc. (HITI) closed at $2.37, marking no change from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.77% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.95%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.87%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 36.99% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $96.73 million, up 5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.07 per share and a revenue of $404.52 million, signifying shifts of -75% and +6.11%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for High Tide Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. High Tide Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

