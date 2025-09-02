High Tide Inc. (HITI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, High Tide Inc. (HITI) was down 7.37% at $3.33. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.55%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.82%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 63.41% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 5.6%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.79%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on September 15, 2025. In that report, analysts expect High Tide Inc. to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $107.31 million, indicating a 11.73% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.04 per share and a revenue of $421.94 million, representing changes of 0% and +10.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for High Tide Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 25% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. High Tide Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

