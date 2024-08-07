High Tide Inc. (HITI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

High Tide Inc. (HITI) closed at $1.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.85%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.02, signifying a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $93.3 million, up 0.14% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.03 per share and a revenue of $374.14 million, signifying shifts of +66.67% and +3.48%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for High Tide Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, High Tide Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, placing it within the top 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HITI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

High Tide Inc. (HITI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.