High Tide Inc. (HITI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw High Tide Inc. (HITI) ending at $1.94, denoting a +1.04% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 15.42% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.02, marking a 33.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $93.3 million, indicating a 0.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

HITI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $374.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +66.67% and +3.48%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for High Tide Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, High Tide Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

