High Tide (HITI) Price Target Increased by 10.07% to 4.31

The average one-year price target for High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) has been revised to 4.31 / share. This is an increase of 10.07% from the prior estimate of 3.92 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.16 to a high of 6.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 197.47% from the latest reported closing price of 1.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in High Tide. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 14.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HITI is 0.33%, a decrease of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.78% to 8,069K shares. The put/call ratio of HITI is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 2,202K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,788K shares, representing an increase of 18.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HITI by 32.19% over the last quarter.

CVA Family Office holds 1,566K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company.

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds 1,374K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HITI by 4.95% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 1,374K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HITI by 14.77% over the last quarter.

AXS Investments holds 547K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares, representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HITI by 30.81% over the last quarter.

High Tide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

High Tide is a retail-focused cannabis company enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. The Company is the largest Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by revenue, with 80 branded retail cannabis locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. High Tide's retail segment features the Canna Cabana,KushBar, Meta Cannabis Co., Meta Cannabis Supply Co. and NewLeaf Cannabis banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its numerous consumption accessory businesses including e-commerce platforms Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com, and its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

