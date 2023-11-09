News & Insights

High-street retailer WH Smith edges past profit estimates

November 09, 2023 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - British high-street retailer WH Smith SMWH.L reported full-year profit slightly above analysts' expectations on Thursday, helped by increased footfall at its stores in transit locations as leisure and business travel rebounded from pandemic lows.

The group - which runs stores in airports and train stations, selling everything from books and sandwiches to Bluetooth headphones - posted a headline profit before tax of 143 million pounds ($175.63 million) for the year ended Aug. 31, up 96% from last year.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 142.9 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.8142 pounds)

