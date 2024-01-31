High Stakes in Crypto on TV: Interview With Killer Whales' Paul Caslin

If there’s anything that Web3 stands out for, it’s definitely the huge number of startups and projects trying to gain attention and build valuable products using blockchain and crypto technology. The popular project aggregator CoinMarketCap lists more than 8800 projects on its site — a figure that still doesn’t include many smaller projects, especially the ones without a token associated with them.

With so many projects competing for attention, Paul Caslin and his team had the idea for Killer Whales, a Shark Tank-like TV show with a few twists to make it more interesting and balanced in a Web3 context.

Produced in partnership with CoinMarketCap, Killer Whales lets projects pitch to a set of judges, called Whales, and receive a thorough grilling on their idea, business model and traction. The Whales can then decide to either sink or swim with the project, and perfect scores will earn a mentorship from the Whales. Unlike Shark Tank, there are no direct investment promises here.

Killer Whales is the brainchild of Paul Caslin, an award-winning Director and Creative Director who previously worked with a large host of celebrities including Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and more — all part of his tenure at MTV. Before that, he was nominated for a Grammy for his first ever live film with Rihanna. We sat down with Paul to learn more about the story of Killer Whales and his journey into Web3.

Paul, great to have you here! Let’s start from the obvious: your career is quite impressive as Director in the entertainment industry, but it didn’t have much to do with crypto. How did you decide to jump into Web3?

PC: Like many, I was drawn in by the hype around Bitcoin and blockchain technology, and before long, I found myself going down a rabbit hole to find the latest hot altcoins. What really struck me is that there was no one place to hear directly from the project founders and get to know them on a personal level and hear from the horse's mouth what they are building and, equally importantly, why they are building it.

Why did you decide on this specific format for crypto-centric entertainment? Did you consider making a TV show or some other content ideas?

PC: During a HELLO Labs team brainstorming session, Killer Whales really jumped out as an idea that the industry was missing and would not only be entertaining but also help viewers learn a little along the way. After researching, we couldn’t believe a show like this didn’t already exist: a show that takes all of the innovation, drama, and intrigue that takes place in the crypto industry every day and brings it all together into must-see television.

We also felt it could fulfill an important role in educating the masses. The best way to do it is through an entertaining and collaborative manner, and working together with the biggest companies in the space ensures we do things right.

Who is the target audience for Killer Whales? It sounds like a show made for people who already know a thing or two about crypto.

PC: Killer Whales is aimed at a very broad demographic—from crypto natives to viewers who may never have even heard of the crypto industry. We were very careful while making the show to ensure that it’s as much about the people as it is about the projects.

We have some incredible entrepreneurs from all corners of the globe telling their stories and showcasing their crypto and NFT projects. It brings a human aspect to the crypto industry that until this point has been missing. Our ultimate goal is to create something that Web3 enthusiasts can show their brothers and sisters, moms and pops to explain, "this is why I love this industry.”

How do you select the projects participating in the competition? Are you targeting particular fields like GameFi, DeFi, and how does it all fit together?

PC: Yes, each show focuses on a particular Web3 theme to ensure it’s easy for the viewer to digest. In season 1, we have 22 projects spaced across 5 episodes ranging from gaming projects to NFTs, and even an episode that looks at digital security and how to stay safe in the space.

We also place huge importance on the project selection and vetting process. For each applicant we seek to offer an equal opportunity to join while also keeping in mind things like security, legal information, community feedback and much more. Finally, all projects go through pre-production interviews to seal the deal.

For the projects competing in Killer Whales, what benefits do they get? What was the idea behind not tying it to an investment by the Whales?

PC: The Killer Whale judges indeed aren't there to invest; they are there to ask the hard-hitting questions to make sure the viewer at home has a better understanding of the projects and learn a little about the industry along the way. If projects impress the Whales and get a ‘SWIM’ vote, then that validation and exposure goes a long way in helping them to become established and a household name in the industry.

Those lucky enough to score a perfect 5 out of 5 win a special promotional package from the show's co-producer CoinMarketCap to ensure they reach an even bigger audience. Combining CoinMarketCap, HELLO, the streaming platforms, and our other partners, we have a reach of well over 500 million people, making Killer Whales the single biggest IP in the space.

Unlike Shark Tank, Killer Whales has a different and more diverse set of judges both in terms of backgrounds and origin. Why did you choose to go for this kind of panel?

PC: Crypto is a global industry, and we wanted our panel of Whales to represent this. We have Whales from all over the world, including South Africa, Australia, Ukraine, the United States, and Singapore.

We know that not one size fits all in crypto, so we wanted a selection of Whales to represent that episode's subject matter best. For instance, Blockchain security company Hacken Co-Founder Yevheniia Broshevan brings expert insight on our “Digital Security” episode. We have Illa de Producer on the NFT episode and Gracy Chen adds valuable insights from an exchange perspective.

Where can we see Killer Whales, and how many episodes will there be?

There are 5 episodes in season 1 of Killer Whales; the show will initially premiere on HELLO Lab’s newly launched HELLO TV platform from February 8th, before its mainstream release on the world’s leading streaming platforms from March 11th. To watch the show first, preorder at hello.one.

