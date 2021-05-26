High SG&A Expenses & Low Gross Margin Hurt ZTO Express (ZTO)

We have recently updated a report on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ZTO.

High SG&A expenses might increase operating expenses and hurt bottom-line results of ZTO Express. Apart from other factors, increases in salaries and accrued bonuses are leading to higher SG&A expenses. Evidently, SG&A expenses increased 10.7% year over year in first-quarter 2021. Costs are likely to be high throughout 2021 due to high SG&A expenses.

We are concerned about the 16.9% decline in gross margin rate in the first quarter of 2021 from 20.9% in the year-ago period. The reduction was primarily due to 12.4% decline in average selling prices as a result of intense competition.

Additionally, domestic express delivery market in China's e-commerce segment is highly competitive due to the presence of big players like SF Express and STO Express. The company’s stock price may take a further beating if competition intensifies and becomes a hindrance.

Meanwhile, strong performance of the core express delivery services unit is encouraging. Notably, revenues from the unit increased 65.2% year over year in the first quarter, owing to 88.5% surge in parcel volumes.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ZTO Express currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector include Landstar System, Inc. LSTR, Triton International Limited TRTN and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. Herc Holdings and Landstar sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Triton carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 42.9%, respectively.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.



Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.



Click here to download this report FREE >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.