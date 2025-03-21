High Roller Technologies Reports 12% Revenue Growth in Q4 2024 and Plans Ontario Market Expansion for 2025

High Roller Technologies reports 12% Q4 revenue growth, 40% increase in active users, and entry into Ontario planned for 2025.

High Roller Technologies reported a 12% year-over-year revenue increase in Q4 2024, totaling $8.1 million, with active users rising by 40% to 72,000. The company is preparing to enter the Ontario market with a planned launch of its High Roller brand in the second half of 2025, expanding its addressable market by approximately $2 billion. During 2024, High Roller successfully launched the Fruta.com brand and executed a strategic realignment after its IPO, which raised $10 million for expansion and user acquisition. Despite an annual revenue decrease to $27.9 million, the company improved its financial position, with cash and total assets significantly increasing. High Roller received awards for player retention and was recognized as Casino Operator of the Year, highlighting its operational success in the competitive online gaming sector.

Q4 2024 revenue increased by 12% year-over-year to $8.1 million, indicating strong financial performance.

The number of active users grew by 40% to 72,000 by year-end 2024, showcasing enhanced user engagement and market reach.

The company is entering the Ontario market, with plans to launch its High Roller brand in H2 2025, potentially expanding its total addressable market by approximately $2 billion.

High Roller received multiple industry awards, including Best Player Retention 2024 and Casino Operator of the Year, which enhances its brand reputation and competitiveness in the market.

Despite a 12% year-over-year revenue increase in Q4 2024, the company reported an overall decline in annual revenue, from $29.7 million in 2023 to $27.9 million in 2024.

The company incurred a net loss per share of $(0.82) for the full year 2024, compared to a net loss per share of $(0.42) in 2023, indicating deteriorating financial performance.

Active user growth may mask underlying financial challenges, as the company still reported significant operating losses for both the quarter and the year.

What were High Roller Technologies' Q4 2024 revenue figures?

High Roller Technologies reported Q4 2024 revenue of $8.1 million, reflecting a 12% year-over-year increase.

How many active users did High Roller Technologies have by the end of 2024?

The company's active user base increased by 40% to 72,000 at the end of 2024.

When is High Roller Technologies planning to launch in Ontario?

High Roller Technologies plans to launch its online casino brand in Ontario in the second half of 2025.

What are the future growth strategies for High Roller Technologies?

The company aims to expand into new markets, enhance user acquisition, and launch new brands following its IPO.

What awards did High Roller Technologies receive in 2024?

High Roller was honored with the Best Player Retention 2024 Award and Casino Operator of the Year at industry events.

$ROLR Insider Trading Activity

$ROLR insiders have traded $ROLR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVEST AB OEH purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $400,000

BRANDON CHRISTOPHER EACHUS purchased 31,250 shares for an estimated $250,000

MICHAEL CRIBARI purchased 31,250 shares for an estimated $250,000

BENJAMIN MICHAEL CLEMES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 10,250 shares for an estimated $75,920 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL WALDEMAR BRADTKE purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $20,000

MATTHEW EVAN TEINERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $12,670 and 0 sales.

Q4 2024 revenue increased 12% YoY to $8.1 million





Active users increased by 40% to 72,000 at the year-end 2024





Ontario market entry in progress with the launch of High Roller in H2, 2025





Las Vegas, Nevada, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta, today reported its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. High Roller currently offers more than 4,400 games from over 80 game providers, representing one of the widest online casino game portfolios in the world, including video slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, video poker, and more.





Ben Clemes, Chief Executive Officer at High Roller Technologies, commented, “We closed the year with a 12% YoY increase in Q4 revenue and we are taking steps to implement a strategic realignment plan following the successful IPO in October that strengthened our balance sheet. I am confident that we are building a solid foundation to underpin our vision for sustainable, long-term growth as we invest in and execute upon new market expansion, anchored by our High Roller brand and our proven track record of operational excellence.”





Leveraging its expertise in player acquisition, retention, and industry-specific marketing relationships, in 2024 the Company grew its active user base, increased its first-time depositors, and successfully launched Fruta.com into current markets in preparation for further market expansion.





Additionally, High Roller is in the process of applying for a gaming license in Ontario, Canada, where subject to licensure it plans to launch its award-winning online casino brand to the public in H2 2025 and increase its total addressable market by approximately $2 billion.





“As we continue to evolve as an online iCasino operator, I am confident that our premium brand and deep industry expertise are strong tailwinds for us in this dynamic, growing market,” said Clemes.









Full Year 2024 Highlights

















●





In October 2024, the Company successfully completed its IPO on the NYSE with gross proceeds of $10 million; net proceeds are allocated for expansion, new user acquisition, launching new brands/verticals, and working capital.













●





Successfully launched Fruta.com in June 2024 as part of High Roller Technologies’ multi-brand strategy.













●





Successfully exited non-growth markets and reallocated capital to higher growth opportunities and new market expansion, while simultaneously streamlining operational costs.













●





High Roller was the recipient of the Best Player Retention 2024 Award at the SiGMA Europe B2C Awards, lauding the company’s ability to successfully engage and entertain its customers.













●





High Roller was honored at the 2024 WN iGaming Summit as Casino Operator of the Year.













Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Financial Summary

















●





The Company reported total revenue of $8.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 12%, as compared to $7.2 million during the same quarter that ended December 31, 2023.













●





The Company reported revenue of $27.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $29.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.













●





The Company reported a net loss per share of $ (0.30) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and a net loss per share of $ (0.82) for the year ended December 31, 2024.













●





The Company made improvements to its balance sheet with increase to cash and cash equivalents position of $6.9 million for FY 2024, compared to $2.1 million for FY 2023 and increases to total asset to $16.6 million up from $11.8 million for the same period in 2023.













Financial Results









Additional information with respect to the Company’s business, operations and financial condition as of and for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the yearly period ended December 31, 2024, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at





www.sec.gov





.







About High Roller Technologies, Inc.







High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator, known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 4,400 premium games from more than 80 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion dollar iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.





As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations



website



,



X



,



Facebook



, and



LinkedIn



pages.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contact











ir@highroller.com









800-460-1039







HIGH ROLLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





















For the Three Months Ended

















For the Year Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

















(in thousands, except share and per share data)













2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

























































































Revenues, net











$





8,056













$





7,191













$





27,882













$





29,675























































































Operating expenses



























































































































Direct operating costs:









































































Related party













626

















1,047

















2,646

















4,289













Other













2,556

















2,472

















10,296

















9,359













General and administrative:













































—

















—













Related party













7

















184

















174

















493













Other













2,020

















2,825

















9,189

















10,037













Advertising and promotions:













































—

















—













Related party













548

















79

















956

















1,649













Other













4,020

















2,169

















9,387

















5,955













Product and software development:













































—

















—













Related party













15

















85

















208

















242













Other













277

















64

















818

















342















Total operating expenses















10,069

















8,925

















33,674

















32,366















Loss from operations















(2,013





)













(1,734





)













(5,792





)













(2,691





)



















































































Other expenses



























































































































Interest expense, net













(48





)













(23





)













(125





)













(114





)









Other income













(1





)













39

















1

















—













Total other expenses













(49





)













16

















(124





)













(114





)

















































































Loss before income taxes













(2,062





)













(1,718





)













(5,916





)













(2,805





)









Income tax expense













7

















4

















7

















13















Net loss











$





(2,069





)









$





(1,722





)









$





(5,923





)









$





(2,818





)



















































































Other comprehensive (loss) income



























































































































Foreign currency translation adjustment













(184





)













175

















(167





)













54













Comprehensive loss









$





(2,253





)









$





(1,547





)









$





(6,090





)









$





(2,764





)



















































































Net loss per common share:



























































































































Net loss per common share – basic and diluted









$





(0.29





)









$





(0.25





)









$





(0.82





)









$





(0.42





)









Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted













7,013,734

















6,966,841

















7,248,892

















6,641,774















HIGH ROLLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





















As of

















As of

























December 31,

















December 31,

















(in thousands, except share and per share data)













2024

















2023

























































Assets





































































Current assets



































































Cash and cash equivalents









$





6,869













$





2,087













Restricted cash













1,085

















1,958













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













825

















836















Total current assets















8,779

















4,881













Due from affiliates













1,624

















702













Deferred offering costs













—

















580













Property and equipment, net













372

















250













Operating lease right-of-use asset, net













910

















—













Intangible assets, net













4,899

















5,117













Other assets













41

















255















Total assets











$





16,625













$





11,785























































Liabilities and stockholders



’



equity





































































Current liabilities



































































Accounts payable









$





1,560













$





686













Accrued expenses













4,307

















4,300













Player liabilities













662

















499













Due to affiliates













3,406

















3,972













Short-term unsecured notes payable to stockholders













90

















—













Operating lease obligation, current













143

















—















Total current liabilities















10,168

















9,457













Other liabilities













7

















23













Operating lease obligation, noncurrent













729

















—















Total liabilities















10,904

















9,480















Stockholders



’



equity



































































Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023













—

















—













Common stock, $0.001 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 8,350,882 shares and 6,967,278 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively













8

















7













Additional paid-in capital













31,557

















22,052













Accumulated deficit













(27,143





)













(21,220





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income













1,299

















1,466















Total stockholders



’



equity















5,721

















2,305















Total liabilities and stockholders



’



equity











$





16,625













$





11,785















HIGH ROLLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA





















For the Three Months Ended December 31,

















(in thousands)













2024

















2023

























































Revenues











$





8,056













$





7,191















Net loss















(2,069





)













(1,722





)

















































Add back items:









































Stock-based compensation expense













300

















54













Depreciation and amortization













71

















55













Interest expense, net













48

















23













Issuance of warrants













250

















—













Foreign exchange transaction loss













53

















514













Income tax provision













7

















4















Adjusted EBITDA











$





(1,340





)









$





(1,072





)











Adjusted EBITDA margin















(16.63





)%













(14.91





)%







