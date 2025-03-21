News & Insights

ROLR

High Roller Technologies Reports 12% Revenue Growth in Q4 2024 and Plans Ontario Market Expansion for 2025

March 21, 2025 — 07:40 am EDT

High Roller Technologies reports 12% Q4 revenue growth, 40% increase in active users, and entry into Ontario planned for 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

High Roller Technologies reported a 12% year-over-year revenue increase in Q4 2024, totaling $8.1 million, with active users rising by 40% to 72,000. The company is preparing to enter the Ontario market with a planned launch of its High Roller brand in the second half of 2025, expanding its addressable market by approximately $2 billion. During 2024, High Roller successfully launched the Fruta.com brand and executed a strategic realignment after its IPO, which raised $10 million for expansion and user acquisition. Despite an annual revenue decrease to $27.9 million, the company improved its financial position, with cash and total assets significantly increasing. High Roller received awards for player retention and was recognized as Casino Operator of the Year, highlighting its operational success in the competitive online gaming sector.

Potential Positives

  • Q4 2024 revenue increased by 12% year-over-year to $8.1 million, indicating strong financial performance.
  • The number of active users grew by 40% to 72,000 by year-end 2024, showcasing enhanced user engagement and market reach.
  • The company is entering the Ontario market, with plans to launch its High Roller brand in H2 2025, potentially expanding its total addressable market by approximately $2 billion.
  • High Roller received multiple industry awards, including Best Player Retention 2024 and Casino Operator of the Year, which enhances its brand reputation and competitiveness in the market.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite a 12% year-over-year revenue increase in Q4 2024, the company reported an overall decline in annual revenue, from $29.7 million in 2023 to $27.9 million in 2024.
  • The company incurred a net loss per share of $(0.82) for the full year 2024, compared to a net loss per share of $(0.42) in 2023, indicating deteriorating financial performance.
  • Active user growth may mask underlying financial challenges, as the company still reported significant operating losses for both the quarter and the year.

FAQ

What were High Roller Technologies' Q4 2024 revenue figures?

High Roller Technologies reported Q4 2024 revenue of $8.1 million, reflecting a 12% year-over-year increase.

How many active users did High Roller Technologies have by the end of 2024?

The company's active user base increased by 40% to 72,000 at the end of 2024.

When is High Roller Technologies planning to launch in Ontario?

High Roller Technologies plans to launch its online casino brand in Ontario in the second half of 2025.

What are the future growth strategies for High Roller Technologies?

The company aims to expand into new markets, enhance user acquisition, and launch new brands following its IPO.

What awards did High Roller Technologies receive in 2024?

High Roller was honored with the Best Player Retention 2024 Award and Casino Operator of the Year at industry events.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$ROLR Insider Trading Activity

$ROLR insiders have traded $ROLR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • INVEST AB OEH purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $400,000
  • BRANDON CHRISTOPHER EACHUS purchased 31,250 shares for an estimated $250,000
  • MICHAEL CRIBARI purchased 31,250 shares for an estimated $250,000
  • BENJAMIN MICHAEL CLEMES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 10,250 shares for an estimated $75,920 and 0 sales.
  • DANIEL WALDEMAR BRADTKE purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $20,000
  • MATTHEW EVAN TEINERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $12,670 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



Q4 2024 revenue increased 12% YoY to $8.1 million



Active users increased by 40% to 72,000 at the year-end 2024



Ontario market entry in progress with the launch of High Roller in H2, 2025



Las Vegas, Nevada, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta, today reported its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. High Roller currently offers more than 4,400 games from over 80 game providers, representing one of the widest online casino game portfolios in the world, including video slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, video poker, and more.



Ben Clemes, Chief Executive Officer at High Roller Technologies, commented, “We closed the year with a 12% YoY increase in Q4 revenue and we are taking steps to implement a strategic realignment plan following the successful IPO in October that strengthened our balance sheet. I am confident that we are building a solid foundation to underpin our vision for sustainable, long-term growth as we invest in and execute upon new market expansion, anchored by our High Roller brand and our proven track record of operational excellence.”



Leveraging its expertise in player acquisition, retention, and industry-specific marketing relationships, in 2024 the Company grew its active user base, increased its first-time depositors, and successfully launched Fruta.com into current markets in preparation for further market expansion.



Additionally, High Roller is in the process of applying for a gaming license in Ontario, Canada, where subject to licensure it plans to launch its award-winning online casino brand to the public in H2 2025 and increase its total addressable market by approximately $2 billion.



“As we continue to evolve as an online iCasino operator, I am confident that our premium brand and deep industry expertise are strong tailwinds for us in this dynamic, growing market,” said Clemes.





Full Year 2024 Highlights


In October 2024, the Company successfully completed its IPO on the NYSE with gross proceeds of $10 million; net proceeds are allocated for expansion, new user acquisition, launching new brands/verticals, and working capital.




Successfully launched Fruta.com in June 2024 as part of High Roller Technologies’ multi-brand strategy.




Successfully exited non-growth markets and reallocated capital to higher growth opportunities and new market expansion, while simultaneously streamlining operational costs.




High Roller was the recipient of the Best Player Retention 2024 Award at the SiGMA Europe B2C Awards, lauding the company’s ability to successfully engage and entertain its customers.




High Roller was honored at the 2024 WN iGaming Summit as Casino Operator of the Year.




Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Financial Summary


The Company reported total revenue of $8.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 12%, as compared to $7.2 million during the same quarter that ended December 31, 2023.




The Company reported revenue of $27.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $29.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.




The Company reported a net loss per share of $ (0.30) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and a net loss per share of $ (0.82) for the year ended December 31, 2024.




The Company made improvements to its balance sheet with increase to cash and cash equivalents position of $6.9 million for FY 2024, compared to $2.1 million for FY 2023 and increases to total asset to $16.6 million up from $11.8 million for the same period in 2023.




Financial Results




Additional information with respect to the Company’s business, operations and financial condition as of and for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the yearly period ended December 31, 2024, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at


www.sec.gov


.




About High Roller Technologies, Inc.



High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator, known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 4,400 premium games from more than 80 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion dollar iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.



As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations

website

,

X

,

Facebook

, and

LinkedIn

pages.




Forward Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.




Contact





ir@highroller.com




800-460-1039




HIGH ROLLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)


For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended




December 31,



December 31,


(in thousands, except share and per share data)


2024



2023



2024



2023



















Revenues, net

$
8,056


$
7,191


$
27,882


$
29,675



















Operating expenses








































Direct operating costs:
















Related party


626



1,047



2,646



4,289

Other


2,556



2,472



10,296



9,359

General and administrative:


















Related party


7



184



174



493

Other


2,020



2,825



9,189



10,037

Advertising and promotions:


















Related party


548



79



956



1,649

Other


4,020



2,169



9,387



5,955

Product and software development:


















Related party


15



85



208



242

Other


277



64



818



342


Total operating expenses


10,069



8,925



33,674



32,366


Loss from operations


(2,013
)


(1,734
)


(5,792
)


(2,691
)



















Other expenses








































Interest expense, net


(48
)


(23
)


(125
)


(114
)

Other income


(1
)


39



1






Total other expenses


(49
)


16



(124
)


(114
)


















Loss before income taxes


(2,062
)


(1,718
)


(5,916
)


(2,805
)

Income tax expense


7



4



7



13


Net loss

$
(2,069
)

$
(1,722
)

$
(5,923
)

$
(2,818
)



















Other comprehensive (loss) income








































Foreign currency translation adjustment


(184
)


175



(167
)


54

Comprehensive loss

$
(2,253
)

$
(1,547
)

$
(6,090
)

$
(2,764
)



















Net loss per common share:








































Net loss per common share – basic and diluted

$
(0.29
)

$
(0.25
)

$
(0.82
)

$
(0.42
)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted


7,013,734



6,966,841



7,248,892



6,641,774



HIGH ROLLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


As of



As of




December 31,



December 31,


(in thousands, except share and per share data)


2024



2023











Assets





















Current assets




















Cash and cash equivalents

$
6,869


$
2,087

Restricted cash


1,085



1,958

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


825



836


Total current assets


8,779



4,881

Due from affiliates


1,624



702

Deferred offering costs







580

Property and equipment, net


372



250

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net


910






Intangible assets, net


4,899



5,117

Other assets


41



255


Total assets

$
16,625


$
11,785











Liabilities and stockholders



equity





















Current liabilities




















Accounts payable

$
1,560


$
686

Accrued expenses


4,307



4,300

Player liabilities


662



499

Due to affiliates


3,406



3,972

Short-term unsecured notes payable to stockholders


90






Operating lease obligation, current


143







Total current liabilities


10,168



9,457

Other liabilities


7



23

Operating lease obligation, noncurrent


729







Total liabilities


10,904



9,480


Stockholders



equity




















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023










Common stock, $0.001 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 8,350,882 shares and 6,967,278 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively


8



7

Additional paid-in capital


31,557



22,052

Accumulated deficit


(27,143
)


(21,220
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


1,299



1,466


Total stockholders



equity


5,721



2,305


Total liabilities and stockholders



equity

$
16,625


$
11,785



HIGH ROLLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA


For the Three Months Ended December 31,


(in thousands)


2024



2023











Revenues

$
8,056


$
7,191


Net loss


(2,069
)


(1,722
)










Add back items:








Stock-based compensation expense


300



54

Depreciation and amortization


71



55

Interest expense, net


48



23

Issuance of warrants


250






Foreign exchange transaction loss


53



514

Income tax provision


7



4


Adjusted EBITDA

$
(1,340
)

$
(1,072
)


Adjusted EBITDA margin


(16.63
)%


(14.91
)%





