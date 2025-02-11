High Roller Technologies Partners with Yggdrasil to Enhance Gaming Experience with Award-Winning Titles

High Roller integrates Yggdrasil's award-winning games, enhancing player engagement on their online platform.

High Roller Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with Yggdrasil, a leading global iGaming publisher, to integrate Yggdrasil's award-winning games into High Roller's online casino platform. This collaboration aims to enhance player entertainment and engagement by offering innovative gaming experiences, including popular titles like Valley of the Gods and Vikings Go Berzerk. Yggdrasil's Chief Commercial Officer expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting High Roller's strong market presence and technology. High Roller Technologies, known for its premium casino brands and extensive game portfolio, aims to redefine online gaming through this collaboration and its commitment to delivering a top-tier gaming experience.

Potential Positives

High Roller Technologies has formed a strategic partnership with Yggdrasil, a leading global iGaming publisher, integrating award-winning games into its platform, which is expected to enhance player engagement and gaming experiences.

The collaboration aims to leverage Yggdrasil's innovative gaming portfolio, including popular titles like Valley of the Gods and Vikings Go Berzerk, thereby broadening High Roller's game offerings and potentially attracting more players.

This partnership reinforces High Roller's reputation as a top-tier operator in the online gaming space, showcasing its commitment to delivering high-quality gaming experiences and staying competitive in the rapidly expanding iGaming industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, which may lead to potential legal and investor scrutiny if the anticipated outcomes are not achieved.

No specific metrics or timelines for expected growth or engagement improvements were provided, potentially raising concerns about the measurability of this partnership's success.

The mention of intense competition in the multi-billion iGaming industry suggests that High Roller may face significant challenges in maintaining or expanding its market share despite this new partnership.

FAQ

What is the partnership between High Roller and Yggdrasil?

High Roller has partnered with Yggdrasil to integrate their award-winning gaming portfolio into High Roller's platform, enhancing player engagement.

What games will be available on the High Roller platform?

High Roller will feature top titles from Yggdrasil, including popular games like Valley of the Gods and Vikings Go Berzerk.

How does this partnership benefit players?

The collaboration aims to improve player entertainment and deliver a superior gaming experience through innovative and high-quality games.

What technology does High Roller use?

High Roller utilizes advanced technology, including machine learning and seamless API integrations, to provide a user-friendly gaming platform.

Who is Yggdrasil?

Yggdrasil is a global gaming publisher known for its innovative slot games and commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences worldwide.

High Roller Integrates Yggdrasil Award-Winning Games into its Platform to Engage Active Players







Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE American: ROLR), operator of





High Roller





and





Fruta





, each a premium online gaming operator known for its casino platform, announces a strategic partnership with leading global iGaming publisher





Yggdrasil





. This collaboration will take player entertainment and engagement to new heights, enhancing the overall gaming experience with Yggdrasil’s award-winning portfolio of innovative games integrated into High Roller’s platform and premium casino offerings.







A Powerhouse Collaboration for Player Engagement and Growth







Jose Kadala, Chief Commercial Officer at Yggdrasil, shared that, “Partnering with the High Roller team was an easy choice. Their dominant presence in key markets, great technology, and an incredible team to work with definitely set them apart as true industry leaders. We're thrilled for the future of this growing partnership.”







High Roller Excited to Continue Building Top-Tier Gaming Experiences







Elaine Micallef, Head of Casino at High Roller shared, “We are pleased to announce the launch of Yggdrasil Gaming on our platform. Known for its high-quality slots, Yggdrasil brings an incredible selection of top titles, including top games such as Valley of the Gods and Vikings Go Berzerk, which our players are sure to enjoy. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering the best gaming experience.”







About Yggdrasil







Yggdrasil is driven by a passion for delivering exceptional gaming experiences to operators and players worldwide, powered by agile technology. Founded in 2013, Yggdrasil has evolved from being an established and celebrated slot provider to a global publishing powerhouse. Through its industry-leading partner network, proprietary GATI technology and the pioneering YGG Masters program, Yggdrasil operates a proven and highly scalable, innovation-driven business model.





With a strong corporate culture centered on creativity, quality, and technology leadership, Yggdrasil continues to push boundaries. Loved by players, streamers, and operators worldwide, the company remains committed to fueling the industry with cutting-edge content and unforgettable gaming experiences. Yggdrasil knows what it takes to entertain the world.







About High Roller Technologies, Inc.







High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator, known for its innovative casino brands,





High Roller





and





Fruta





, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE American. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 4,000 premium games from more than 50 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.





As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations





website





,





X





,





Facebook





, and





LinkedIn





pages.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contact











ir@highroller.com









800-460-1039



