High Roller Technologies appoints Sara Nunes as Managing Director & Chief Commercial Officer for Finland, enhancing its leadership team.

High Roller Technologies has announced the appointment of Sara Nunes as Managing Director & Chief Commercial Officer for Finland, as part of its strategy to expand into regulated markets. CEO Ben Clemes expressed enthusiasm about Nunes joining the team, highlighting her extensive experience with notable gaming operators and her track record of driving brand growth through strategic partnerships. Nunes, who previously achieved commercial success as a pop star in Finland, expressed her excitement about contributing to High Roller’s potential for growth in her new role. High Roller Technologies is known for its innovative online casino brands and offers a vast portfolio of gaming options on its user-friendly platform.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Sara Nunes as Managing Director & Chief Commercial Officer strengthens the executive management team with her extensive experience and professional network in Finland.

Nunes’ background in leading commercial initiatives for established gaming operators suggests potential for brand growth and innovative partnerships.

High Roller Technologies positions itself for expansion into regulated markets, which indicates strategic ambition and significant growth potential.

The company’s robust gaming portfolio and advanced online platform highlight its competitive edge in the rapidly growing iGaming industry.

Potential Negatives

The appointment of a new Managing Director may signal instability or leadership changes within the company, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's direction.

Forward-looking statements included in the press release indicate that the company's future performance is uncertain and could be materially different from expectations, reflecting potential risks inherent in their business.

There is a lack of specific details regarding the strategic initiatives or plans that the new Managing Director will implement, which might lead to skepticism about the company's transparency and forward strategy.

FAQ

Who is Sara Nunes in relation to High Roller Technologies?

Sara Nunes has been appointed as the Managing Director & Chief Commercial Officer for High Roller Technologies, focusing on Finland.

What prior experience does Sara Nunes have in the gaming industry?

Nunes held leadership roles at major gaming operators like Rootz, Kindred, and Betsson, managing brand activities and P&L.

What did CEO Ben Clemes say about Sara Nunes's appointment?

CEO Ben Clemes expressed excitement about Nunes joining High Roller, highlighting her experience and professional network as key assets.

What makes High Roller Technologies a significant player in online gaming?

High Roller Technologies offers over 5,000 premium games, a user-friendly platform, and innovative technology in the fast-growing iGaming industry.

How can I learn more about High Roller Technologies?

Additional information about High Roller Technologies can be found on their investor relations website and their social media pages.

$ROLR Insider Trading Activity

$ROLR insiders have traded $ROLR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDON CHRISTOPHER EACHUS has made 2 purchases buying 38,718 shares for an estimated $99,384 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL CRIBARI has made 4 purchases buying 14,802 shares for an estimated $42,389 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL WALDEMAR BRADTKE has made 2 purchases buying 10,900 shares for an estimated $33,821 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BENJAMIN MICHAEL CLEMES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 11,500 shares for an estimated $29,560 and 0 sales.

Full Release



Las Vegas, Nevada, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the award-winning, premium online casino brands



High Roller



and



Fruta



, today announced the appointment of Sara Nunes as Managing Director & Chief Commercial Officer, Finland.





Commenting on the appointment, Chief Executive Officer Ben Clemes said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Sara to High Roller during this exciting and transformative time in our company’s journey. Sara’s wide-ranging experience and deep professional network in Finland brings our executive management team from strength to strength.”





Prior to joining High Roller, Nunes held leadership roles as Country Manager for global gaming operators Rootz, Kindred, and Betsson, where she was responsible for all brand activities, including P&L management. In those roles, Nunes successfully led various commercial initiatives and drove brand growth through innovative, locally tailored partnerships, earning a reputation for creative problem solving, strategic thinking, and focused execution.





Prior to starting a successful career in gaming that has spanned over a decade, Nunes achieved commercial success as a pop star in her native country of Finland following the release of her debut single, “Simon Can’t Sing,” a parody of prominent media executive Simon Cowell.





Commenting on her new role, Nunes said, “I was attracted to High Roller because of the company’s significant potential. The Company’s ambition to expand into high-upside regulated markets is compelling, and I’m excited to contribute to High Roller’s growth as I enter this new chapter of my career.”







About High Roller Technologies, Inc.







High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands,



High Roller



and



Fruta



, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.





As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations



website



,



X



,



Facebook



, and



LinkedIn



pages.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contact









ir@highroller.com







800-460-1039



