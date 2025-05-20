High Roller Technologies Appoints Adam Felman as New Chief Financial Officer

High Roller Technologies appoints Adam Felman as CFO, succeeding Matt Teinert, to strengthen financial leadership amid growth.

High Roller Technologies, a premium online casino operator, announced the immediate appointment of Adam Felman as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Matt Teinert. CEO Ben Clemes acknowledged Teinert's contributions during the company's IPO and listing on the NYSE. Felman brings extensive experience in gaming and public markets, previously serving as CFO at Digital Gaming Corporation, and holds a background in finance and mathematics. He expressed enthusiasm about joining High Roller and contributing to the company's growth. High Roller Technologies is known for its innovative online gaming platform and a diverse selection of games, aiming to enhance the online gaming experience globally.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Adam Felman as Chief Financial Officer brings significant experience in gaming and public markets, which can enhance the company’s strategic direction as it continues to grow.

Felman’s previous role as CFO at Digital Gaming Corporation and his background in financial expertise are expected to support High Roller in navigating the competitive iGaming landscape.

The announcement highlights High Roller’s commitment to strong leadership and positions the company for potential future growth and innovation within the online gaming industry.

Potential Negatives

The replacement of the CFO, Matt Teinert, who played a crucial role in the company's IPO just one year ago, may raise concerns about stability and leadership continuity.

The press release indicates inherent uncertainties and risks associated with the company's future performance, potentially diminishing investor confidence.

The need for a "smooth transition" under the new CFO may imply existing challenges within the financial management of the company.

FAQ

Who is the new CFO of High Roller Technologies?

Adam Felman has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of High Roller Technologies.

What experience does Adam Felman bring to High Roller?

Felman has extensive experience in gaming and public markets, previously serving as CFO at Digital Gaming Corporation.

What brands does High Roller Technologies operate?

High Roller Technologies operates the premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta.

When did Matt Teinert serve as CFO of High Roller?

Matt Teinert served as CFO from May 2023 until his replacement by Adam Felman.

What is High Roller Technologies known for?

The company is known for its innovative online gaming platform and a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games.

$ROLR Insider Trading Activity

$ROLR insiders have traded $ROLR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDON CHRISTOPHER EACHUS purchased 13,718 shares for an estimated $49,384

BENJAMIN MICHAEL CLEMES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $38,480 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL WALDEMAR BRADTKE purchased 5,900 shares for an estimated $20,821

MATTHEW EVAN TEINERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $12,670 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL CRIBARI purchased 3,263 shares for an estimated $12,170

Full Release



Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the premium online casino brands





High Roller





and





Fruta





, today announced the appointment of Adam Felman as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, replacing Matt Teinert.





“Matt Teinert has served as CFO since May 2023 and was instrumental in the process of bringing High Roller through its initial public offering and successful listing on the NYSE,” commented Ben Clemes, Chief Executive Officer at High Roller.





“We’re pleased to welcome Adam Felman to our team,” said Clemes. “Adam brings strong experience and subject-matter expertise in gaming and public markets, both of which will be instrumental to our company as we enter an exciting new chapter.”





Prior to joining High Roller, Mr. Felman, served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of Digital Gaming Corporation, a leading online gaming company and B2B supplier, until the sale of the company’s B2B assets to Games Global in 2024. In 2023, Mr. Felman transitioned from private to public market operations following the sale of Digital Gaming Corporation to Super Group (SGHC). From 2013 to 2017, Felman, a Chartered Accountant (ACA), was in practice at Hazlems Fenton LLP. Felman received Joint Honors in Mathematics and Business from Aston University in 2013.





“I’m thrilled to join High Roller and its tremendous leadership team,” said Felman. “I’m excited about the company’s strategic vision and growth potential, and I look forward to ensuring a smooth transition as the company continues to build.”







About High Roller Technologies, Inc.







High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands,





High Roller





and





Fruta





, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.





As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations





website





,





X





,





Facebook





, and





LinkedIn





pages.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and throughout Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Contact









ir@highroller.com







800-460-1039



