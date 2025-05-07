High Roller Technologies Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on May 15, 2025

High Roller Technologies will host a conference call on May 15, 2025, for Q1 financial results and business insights.

$ROLR Insider Trading Activity

$ROLR insiders have traded $ROLR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDON CHRISTOPHER EACHUS purchased 13,718 shares for an estimated $49,384

BENJAMIN MICHAEL CLEMES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $38,480 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL WALDEMAR BRADTKE purchased 5,900 shares for an estimated $20,821

MATTHEW EVAN TEINERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $12,670 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL CRIBARI purchased 3,263 shares for an estimated $12,170

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Las Vegas, Nevada, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the premium online casino brands





High Roller





and





Fruta





, today announced that the Company will host a conference call regarding its first quarter 2025 financial results and business update on May 15, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET).





To join the live conference call, please dial 877-405-1216 (U.S. and Canadian callers) or +1 201-689-8336 (international callers outside of the U.S. and Canada) 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call time. Participants can also click this



link



for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference ID# is 13753785.





Participating on the call will be Ben Clemes, CEO of High Roller Technologies and Seth Young, SVP Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations, who will discuss upcoming strategic initiatives and financial highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Management will also be available for a Q&A session during the call after Company remarks.







About High Roller Technologies, Inc.







High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands,





High Roller





and





Fruta





, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.





As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations





website





,





X





,





Facebook





, and





LinkedIn





pages.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contact









ir@highroller.com







800-460-1039



