High Roller Technologies Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update

High Roller Technologies will host a Q2 2025 financial results call on August 12, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET.

High Roller Technologies, an operator of premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta, announced a conference call scheduled for August 12, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results and business updates. The call will feature CEO Ben Clemes, CFO Adam Felman, and Chief Strategy Officer Seth Young, who will highlight financial performance and future developments. Participants can join by dialing specific numbers or through an online link. High Roller Technologies is recognized for its innovative gaming platform, offering over 5,000 games and emphasizing user experience, speed, and scalability in the growing online gaming industry. The company warns that forward-looking statements made during the call are subject to risks and uncertainties that could lead to different outcomes.

The announcement of an upcoming conference call provides transparency regarding the company’s second quarter financial results, reflecting its commitment to keeping investors informed.

High Roller Technologies is recognized as a leading global online gaming operator, which may enhance investor confidence in its market position.

The company highlights a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, showcasing its competitive advantage in the iGaming industry.

The release emphasizes High Roller Technologies’ innovative platform features, like machine learning and superior scalability, which can attract a broader customer base and improve user experience.

The press release includes a prominent disclaimer about forward-looking statements, indicating potential uncertainty and risks associated with future performance.

There is no detailed financial information provided in the release, which may lead to concerns about transparency regarding the company's current financial health.

The mention of "various risks and uncertainties" without specific examples raises concerns about potential challenges the company may face in the future.

When is the High Roller Technologies conference call scheduled?

The conference call will be held on August 12, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET).

How can I join the High Roller conference call?

Join by dialing 877-407-6176 for U.S. and Canadian callers or +1 201-689-8451 for international callers.

Who will be speaking during the conference call?

Ben Clemes, Adam Felman, and Seth Young will discuss financial highlights and corporate developments.

What is High Roller Technologies known for?

High Roller Technologies operates premium online casino brands and offers over 5,000 games across a user-friendly platform.

Where can I find more information about High Roller Technologies?

Visit the High Roller Technologies investor relations website and check their social media pages for more information.

$ROLR insiders have traded $ROLR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDON CHRISTOPHER EACHUS has made 2 purchases buying 38,718 shares for an estimated $99,384 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL CRIBARI has made 4 purchases buying 14,802 shares for an estimated $42,389 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL WALDEMAR BRADTKE has made 2 purchases buying 10,900 shares for an estimated $33,821 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BENJAMIN MICHAEL CLEMES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 11,500 shares for an estimated $29,560 and 0 sales.

Las Vegas, Nevada, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the award-winning, premium online casino brands





High Roller





and





Fruta





, today announced that the Company will host a conference call regarding its second quarter 2025 financial results and business update on August 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET).





To join the live conference call, please dial 877-407-6176 (U.S. and Canadian callers) or +1 201-689-8451 (international callers outside of the U.S. and Canada) 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call time. Participants can also click this



link



for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference ID# is 13755026.





Participating on the call will be Ben Clemes, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies, Adam Felman, Chief Financial Officer, and Seth Young, Chief Strategy Officer, who will discuss second quarter financial highlights and upcoming corporate developments for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Management will also be available for a Q&A session during the call after Company remarks.







About High Roller Technologies, Inc.







High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands,





High Roller





and





Fruta





, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.





As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations





website





,





X





,





Facebook





, and





LinkedIn





pages.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contact









ir@highroller.com







800-460-1039



