High Roller Tech Appoints Adam Felman As CFO To Replace Adam Felman, Stock Up In Pre-market

May 20, 2025 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - High Roller Technologies Inc. (ROLR), an online gaming operator, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Adam Felman as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Shares of High Roller Tech are increasing by around 5% in the pre-market trading.

Adam Felman will take over Matt Teinert's position, who has been serving as CFO, since May 2023.

The reason for Teinert's transition is undisclosed.

In the pre-market trading, High Roller Tech is 5.29% higher at $2.39 on the New York Stock Exchange.

