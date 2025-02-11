High Roller Partners With Yggdrasil To Expand Its Premium Online Casino Slot Offerings

(RTTNews) - High Roller Technologies (ROLR), a Nevada-based global online gaming operator of High Roller and Fruta, Monday announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Yggdrasil, a Sweden-based iGaming publisher. This collaboration aims to enhance player engagement by integrating Yggdrasil's award-winning game portfolio into High Roller's premium casino platform, elevating the overall gaming experience.

Jose Kadala, Chief Commercial Officer at Yggdrasil, highlighted High Roller's strong market presence, technology, and team as key factors in the partnership, emphasizing its potential for future growth.

Elaine Micallef, Head of Casino at High Roller, stated that the integration of Yggdrasil Gaming strengthens their platform by adding high-quality slot titles. She emphasized the partnership's role in enhancing the gaming experience for players.

ROLR is currently trading at $4.25 or 0.9501% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.