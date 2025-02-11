News & Insights

Markets
ROLR

High Roller Partners With Yggdrasil To Expand Its Premium Online Casino Slot Offerings

February 11, 2025 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - High Roller Technologies (ROLR), a Nevada-based global online gaming operator of High Roller and Fruta, Monday announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Yggdrasil, a Sweden-based iGaming publisher. This collaboration aims to enhance player engagement by integrating Yggdrasil's award-winning game portfolio into High Roller's premium casino platform, elevating the overall gaming experience.

Jose Kadala, Chief Commercial Officer at Yggdrasil, highlighted High Roller's strong market presence, technology, and team as key factors in the partnership, emphasizing its potential for future growth.

Elaine Micallef, Head of Casino at High Roller, stated that the integration of Yggdrasil Gaming strengthens their platform by adding high-quality slot titles. She emphasized the partnership's role in enhancing the gaming experience for players.

ROLR is currently trading at $4.25 or 0.9501% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.