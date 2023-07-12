High river temperatures to limit French nuclear power production

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - Output restrictions are expected at two nuclear plants along the Rhone river in eastern France due to high temperature forecasts, nuclear operator EDF EDF.PA said in an online bulletin.

The hot weather is likely to affect power production at the Bugey nuclear plant from July 13, where restrictions could lead to the stoppage of one or two of the plant's four reactors, the operator said.

However, production will be at least 1.8 gigawatts (GW) to meet grid requirements, half of maximum supply.

Production at the Saint Alban nuclear plant is similarly expected to be curbed from July 16, where production will nevertheless be at least 1.3 GW, or half of the plant's capacity, to meet grid requirements, and may change according to grid needs.

Refinitiv analysis showed that river temperatures on the Rhone near the Saint Alban plant are expected to reach the limit of 25 degrees Celsius on July 15.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

