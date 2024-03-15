High-Risk, High-Reward: Little-Known Biotech Stock ATNM Could Soar on Breakthrough Cancer Treatment

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Few stock sectors offer soar-or-sink possibilities like biotechnology stocks do. If you’re in the market for an intriguing biotech pick and can manage high risk, take a look at Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals develops targeted radiotherapies for refractory cancer cases. By “refractory,” I mean that Actinium Pharmaceuticals focuses on helping patients meaningfully improve their survival chances when existing oncology therapies haven’t produced satisfactory results for them.

As InvestorPlace contributor Josh Enomoto reported, the global radiation oncology market could be worth $19.2 billion by 2032., versus $8.2 billion in 2022.

In other words, Actinium Pharmaceuticals is an active participant in a potentially lucrative market. So, let’s get to know this company and see if there’s a trade to be made.

Promising Results for Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Iomab-B, an oncology therapy, isn’t the only treatment candidate in Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ pipeline. However, it’s fair to say that Iomab-B is Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ primary product.

It’s encouraging to find out that Actinium Pharmaceuticals is showing progress in advancing the research for Iomab-B. Here are three need-to-know news items from Actinium Pharmaceuticals:

Iomab-B was shown to produce high, positive response rates and significant improvement in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and, more specifically, with a TP53 mutation.

Then, in a follow-up clinical trial, Iomab-B “significantly improved outcomes in TP53 positive patients with a median overall survival of 5.49 months versus 1.66 months in those not receiving Iomab-B.”

Additionally, Iomab-B was found to markedly increase long-term survival rates in patients aged 65 years or older with relapsed or refractory AML.

As you can see, Iomab-B targets highly specific types of cancer. This isn’t a bad thing, though, as Actinium Pharmaceuticals could position itself as a leader in a niche oncology-treatment field.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Could Be a Manufacturing-Technology Pioneer

Looking beyond Iomab-B, Actinium Pharmaceuticals is also developing a proprietary manufacturing technology. It’s called Actinium-225, and it’s supported by five issued U.S. patents as well as 49 issued international patents.

Don’t worry. I won’t get too deep into the science behind Actinium-225. Suffice it to say that Actinium-225 is an “alpha-particle emitter” with “high linear energy transfer capable of killing targeted cancer.”

Actinium Pharmaceuticals proposes that Actinium-225 can achieve similar results to “current gold-standard methods.” The company believes that Actinium-225 could achieve significant cost savings.

To put it another way, Actinium-225 may prove to be a game changer and a life changer. Actinium Pharmaceuticals is prepared to “commit to multimillion-dollar investment” to advance Actinium-225.

This is as high-risk and high-reward as it gets for both Actinium Pharmaceuticals and the patients who would benefit from this type of technology.

ATNM Stock: This One’s a Big Mover, So Be Careful

Clearly, Actinium Pharmaceuticals is an ambitious biotechnology firm with commendable goals. However, there’s no guarantee that Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ products will prove to be successful in the long run.

So, what should prospective investors do? First and foremost, conduct deep due diligence on Actinium Pharmaceuticals. Next, look at the volatile price action of ATNM stock. It’s prone to double or get cut in half in a matter of weeks.

Therefore, the safest strategy is to only take a small share position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals. Along with that, continue to monitor the company. Hopefully, Actinium Pharmaceuticals will make substantial headway in treating life-threatening conditions.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

More From InvestorPlace

The post High-Risk, High-Reward: Little-Known Biotech Stock ATNM Could Soar on Breakthrough Cancer Treatment appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.