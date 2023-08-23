High-Risk Bets in Early-Stage Climate Tech Startups Can't Be the Only Focus of Impact Investing

By Elizabeth Tan, Head of Impact and Sustainability at Enjinstarter

With venture capital firms making big, long-term bets on early-stage climate tech startups, we should remind ourselves that we need to look beyond scalability and financial returns if we are going to win the battle against climate change.

Climate tech remains the most popular impact sector for venture capital firms, with startups raising $13 billion in the first half of 2023, doing everything from electric vehicles and carbon capture to lab-grown meat and renewable energy. On the surface, this news seems entirely positive and a win for the climate. Digging a little deeper, it doesn’t take long to uncover the glaring issue with the nature of these investments: they are long-term, high-risk bets in technology that is prone to failure.

This does follow a trend in venture funding. Like biotech, medtech and fintech, climate tech offers the promise of scale and returns, which often correlate to what venture investors expect for the risk and term. Compared to other tech startups, however, very few climate tech startups ever survive the “valley of death,” let alone make a positive impact on the climate. As we race towards net zero, we need startups and technology making actual demonstrable impact. Moonshot bets will only get us so far.

What we need is a different, complementary perspective, a shift in focus away from technological scale and financial returns as the purpose of climate tech. We need to move towards the idea that technology is an enabler of methodologies and best practices, like regeneration and emissions reductions, and that this requires constant testing and product-market fit from the outset. This shift will allow us to prioritize the next generation of impact-first startups as well as the high-risk bets, at scale. To make this happen, we need a different funding mechanism.

Launchpads as a complementary alternative

Crowdfunding launchpads may provide the answer. They have been used to varying degrees of success over the years, but have never really taken off as a means to get capital to a greater number of startups. What we do know is that they have the potential to get capital and support into the hands of impact-first startups by utilizing mechanisms of funding that are not tied to the unrealistic expectations of venture investors. And while this may result in smaller returns, it can also mean lower risk.

What makes crowdfunding launchpads even more attractive, however, is that they are designed to be accessible by retail investors because they fractionalize the equity offering.

Getting retail capital on board

The reality is that trillions are needed in the fight against climate change. We can’t and shouldn’t expect institutional and public capital to fill that void alone. Retail investors may be the perfect candidate to chip in. They have trillions of dollars of investable wealth waiting in the wings and a strong desire to do their part in the fight against climate change.

They are also a great match for climate startups. For one, there is a general lack of ESG investment opportunities. Those that do exist offer such an indirect connection to actual environmental impact that it hardly feels like an impact investment. Impact-first climate startups provide a direct link to the kind of impact retail investors are looking for in their investment portfolio. And secondly, climate startups, through the production of carbon credits, can open up legitimate passive income opportunities.

By investing through crowdfunding launchpads, retail investors can get access to startups across the globe engaging in activities such as reforesting degraded land, implementing sustainable farming practices and reducing tofu production emissions. They can also mitigate their risk by making small bets across a number of startups. Added together, these small bets make a huge difference and a big impact.

Looking to Web3

Web3 is an important component in the proliferation of these crowdfunding launchpads. When set up in regulated jurisdictions, they can provide the kind of transparent and traceable infrastructure that both investors and projects can benefit from. And funding mechanisms such as quadratic funding, where retail investor contributions are matched by larger investors, provide even more opportunities for the startups.

Web3 can also facilitate the issuance and sale of the fruits of some of these startups: nature credits like carbon credits. Imagine a scenario in which investors in a carbon startup enjoy immediate dividend distribution upon the sale of carbon credits. This could all be done transparently via existing Web3 solutions, something that has, until now, been difficult through traditional channels.

The bottom line is that we can't keep relying on venture investors making high-risk bets on climate tech startups to reverse climate change. We also need to support, at scale, the startups that bring incremental but real change to communities across the globe. It’s why we at Enjinstarter are building a Web3-powered impact launchpad specifically to support this next generation of impact-first climate startups. Crowdfunding launchpads, with their ease of access for retail investors and transparent Web3 infrastructure, are one of the best ways to make that happen.

About the author:

Elizabeth Tan is the head of impact and sustainability at Enjinstarter, a Web3 launchpad and advisory company. She is also the founder of Intent Capital Group, a financial services firm focused on alternative assets in areas such as impact investing, development financing and green funds, founding partner of Intent Fund and an active Web3 investor and adviser.

