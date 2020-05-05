High-Return, Low-Stress Investing Using Dynamic Investments

By Leland B. Hevner

President, National Association of Online Investors (NAOI)

May 5, 2020

This is the third in a Series of articles that show how the National Association of Online Investors (NAOI) is changing how portfolios are designed and managed to better cope with modern market volatility. You can access previous articles at this link. The NAOI will begin teaching the new methods described in this Series to the investing public beginning in the third quarter of 2020.

In my role as the President of the NAOI, I interact with individual investors on a regular basis. I know that they are not happy with the way investing works today. Many lost a significant portion of their savings during the subprime mortgage crash of 2008-2009 and left the market. And the same is happening now as a result of the coronavirus market crash.

In Article 1 of this Series I discussed my contention that at the root of the problems faced by investors today is the unquestioned use of a portfolio design and management approach called Modern Portfolio Theory or MPT. This approach dictates that portfolios be designed to match the risk tolerance of each investor using asset allocation techniques and then the held for the long-term. The problem is that these portfolios have no sensitivity to market dynamics and this makes them dangerously vulnerable to stock market crashes (a drop of 20%+) which history tells us occur on an average of every 6 years. The investing public is beginning to realize that by accepting MPT-based portfolios they can expect to see their portfolio values drop significantly on a regular basis as advisors urge them to just hold-on when crashes occur.

But what too many financial experts don’t understand is that many people cannot simply hold-on to dying portfolios; the stress is just too great for them to handle. As a result they sell, accept their losses and leave the market, vowing to not return until an alternative to MPT is offered.

In Article 2 of this series I discussed why the NAOI stopped all of our education classes following the crash of 2008-2009 until we could find an MPT alternative, one that could cope with modern markets. We found it in 2015 in the form of an approach that we called Dynamic Investment Theory (DIT) and a new investment type DIT creates called Dynamic Investments (DIs).

DIT makes the following fundamental changes to MPT methods:

A Universal Goal. Whereas the goal of an MPT portfolio is to match the risk tolerance of each investor, the goal of Dynamic Investments is to maximize returns and minimize risk in all economic conditions. This is a universal goal that works for all investors regardless of their risk tolerance.

Whereas the goal of an MPT portfolio is to match the risk tolerance of each investor, the goal of Dynamic Investments is to maximize returns and minimize risk in all economic conditions. This is a universal goal that works for all investors regardless of their risk tolerance. A Buy-and Sell Management Strategy. Dynamic Investments are designed to only buy equities that are trending up in price and to avoid, or quickly sell, equities that are trending down in price. This management strategy enables DIs to be “dynamic” and market sensitive while MPT portfolios remain static and blind to market movements.

Dynamic Investments are designed to only buy equities that are trending up in price and to avoid, or quickly sell, equities that are trending down in price. This management strategy enables DIs to be “dynamic” and market sensitive while MPT portfolios remain static and blind to market movements. A Built-In, Objective Trading Plan. MPT offers no guidance on when or how to make changes to the portfolios it creates. DIT sets the rules for making trades based on a periodic sampling of market trends. The use of objective trade-triggers eliminates a massive human-risk element that is at the root of much that is wrong with investing today.

Based on extensive testing we found that Dynamic Investments, using the above design elements, are capable of producing returns that are significantly higher than MPT portfolios in all economic conditions with lower risk. And they provided the absolute protection from market crashes that individual investors need. The NAOI has been teaching DIT methods and the use of DIs to our students for several years and they tell us that this is finally the approach to investing that will enable them to enter, or re-enter, the market with confidence.

An Introduction to Dynamic Investments

The remainder of this article is dedicated to a brief overview of how Dynamic Investments work and why they will play a significant role in the future of investing. More information is found on the NAOI Web site.

The Components of All Dynamic Investments

DIT sets the logic and rules for creating an unlimited number of DIs for a full spectrum of investing goals. But all DIs contain the components shown in the diagram below. Each is a variable that is defined by a DI designer. The components are described below the diagram.

Dynamic ETF Pool (DEP) - This is where a DI designer places groups of ETFs (or mutual funds) that are “candidates” for purchase by the DI at a Periodic Review event as discussed next.

- This is where a DI designer places groups of ETFs (or mutual funds) that are “candidates” for purchase by the DI at a Periodic Review event as discussed next. Review Period - This is how often the ETFs in the DEP are ranked to identify the one having the strongest price uptrend. The “winner” is the one ETF purchased, or retained if already held, until the next Review event.

- This is how often the ETFs in the DEP are ranked to identify the one having the strongest price uptrend. The “winner” is the one ETF purchased, or retained if already held, until the next Review event. Price Trend Indicator - This is the technical indicator that NAOI testing has shown to be the most effective for ranking the ETFs in the DEP by strength of upward price trend.

- This is the technical indicator that NAOI testing has shown to be the most effective for ranking the ETFs in the DEP by strength of upward price trend. Trailing Stop Loss Order- A Trailing Stop Loss order is placed on the ETF purchased by the DI at a Periodic Review to protect its value from sudden and significant price drops during the short period of time it is held until the next Review.

Each of these components is a variable that is defined by a DI designer to meet specific investing goals. However, the NAOI has found that exceptional performance can be achieved by using an NAOI defined default value for each component with only the type and number of ETFs in the Dynamic ETF Pool being a variable.

An Example Dynamic Investment

Let’s look at how a very simple Dynamic Investment works using the following values for each component.

DEP contents: A Total Stock ETF and a Total Bond ETF

A Total Stock ETF and a Total Bond ETF Review Period: Quarterly – once every three calendar months

Quarterly – once every three calendar months Price Trend Indicator: The previous three month returns – only the ETF with the highest return over the past quarter is purchased, or retained if already held, at a Review event.

The previous three month returns – only the ETF with the highest return over the past quarter is purchased, or retained if already held, at a Review event. Trailing Stop Loss Order – The default setting is 7%. The ETF owned will be automatically sold if its price drops by 7% from the highest point reached during the short time it is held by the DI.

The following two graphs illustrate how Dynamic Investments are managed over time (in the top graph) and how this process builds the DI’s value (in the bottom graph). The process is described below the graphs.

The Top Graph Description - The top graph illustrates the cyclical price nature of both a Total Stock Market ETF and a Total Bond Market ETF. Historical data shows that these two asset classes tend to move up and down at different times in all economic conditions. The vertical lines on the graph show when Quarterly Reviews are conducted by the DI in order to identify and purchase, or retain if already held, the ETF moving up most strongly in price during the past 3 months. Holding Periods on the graph are numbered 1-6. At the bottom of each Review Line is an “S” when the Stock ETF is purchased/retained or a “B” for when the Bond ETF is purchased/retained.

The Bottom Graph Description - The line on the bottom graph shows the change in value of the DI as time moves forward. Its value increases when the ETF purchased at a Review event continues to move up in price for the next Holding Period.

The Trading Plan - The top graph also shows that price trends tend to last for multiple months and at times for years so the same ETF is typically held for a significant period of time. But there will inevitably come a time when the price trends change. You can see in the example that this occurred in Holding Period number 4. When this happens, the DI’s Stop Loss Order automatically sells the Stock ETF and holds Cash until the next Review; never more than 3 months in the future. When the next Review occurs, the DI will the Bond ETF which is starting to move up in price and the DI value line in the bottom graph starts rising again.

The Example DI Performance

Below I show the real-life performance of the simple DI described above for the period from 2008-2019:

Average Annual Return: +20.4%

Sharpe Ratio: 1.05 (this is a measure of how much return was earned for each unit of risk taken)

During this period, the Dynamic Investment held the Stock ETF for 1694 days and the Bond ETF for 1327 days. And trades were signaled by the DI with no human judgments involved. An MPT portfolio holding the same Stock and Bond ETFs with a 50% allocation to each during the same time period, earned a paltry +6.9% with a Sharpe Ratio of 0.57. The superiority of the DI is obvious.

Dealing with Market Crashes

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, a major reason why individuals are avoiding or leaving the market today is the vulnerability of the MPT portfolios they are given by their advisors to market crashes. The DI used in the above example avoided these crashes as described below.

In response to the subprime mortgage crash of 2008-2009, the DI would have changed its holding from the Stock ETF to the Bond ETF in the fourth quarter of 2007 and held it until the end of the first quarter of 2009. During this period as Stock prices dived, Bond prices soared. As a result the DI would have earned +35% during 2008-2009 while the stock market was experiencing significant losses. Then the DI would have then automatically changed its holding to the Stock ETF in the second quarter of 2009 when the stock market started to recover allowing it to take full advantage of the bull market that lasted until the first quarter of 2020 when the coronavirus crash began. At that point the DI switched back to bonds and will hold the Bond ETF until Stocks show a strong uptrend again. Keep in mind that these trades are made with no human judgments involved.

Meeting Our Goal

With the development of DIT and the Dynamic Investment type, we have met our goal of significantly lowering the personal stress of investing caused by owning MPT-based, buy-and-hold portfolios. By offering this new approach, the NAOI has not only stemmed the tide of people leaving the market in fear, but reversed it with large numbers of people entering the market with confidence. Financial organizations would do well to start planning to include Dynamic Investments in their offerings now, ahead of the coming demand. The NAOI offers support resources to assist in this effort.

Coming Next – The Rise of Dynamic Portfolios

It must be noted here that it is not the intention of the NAOI to advocate for the replacement of MPT with DIT for creating portfolios, even though they could. We know that such a dramatic change would be too much of a “culture shock” to both the financial services industry and to individual investors.

So, we are teaching our students how to use DIs as “building blocks” in MPT portfolios. The insertion of a DI into an MPT portfolio makes it “dynamic” and instantly capable of higher performance with lower risk. We call these MPT/DIT Hybrid Portfolios. They take advantage of best features of both a buy-and-hold and a buy-and-sell portfolio management strategy. Using this configuration, financial advisors and organizations can take advantage of DIs without disrupting the sales of current MPT-based portfolios.

The next article in this Series shows why and how Dynamic Portfolios will play a significant role in defining the future of investing. It will be released in approximately two weeks from the date of this article.

