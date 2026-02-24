High Quality of Life, Lower Costs: These Ranked Retirement Places Deliver Both

Key Points

Four of the top ten retirement cities are in Florida.

Ohio’s low cost of living makes it an appealing alternative.

Two things matter most to retirees: a high quality of life and lower living costs. However, it can be challenging to find the proper city that checks all the right boxes without any compromises.

we recently weighed seven key retirement factors -- quality of life (31%), healthcare access and quality (15%), housing affordability (13%), crime and safety (12%), weather and climate (12%), state and local taxes (11%), and non-housing affordability (6%) -- to rank the top retirement counties and cities in The Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire Index for 2026.

Florida is still the top state for retirees

Florida's warm year-round weather, popular beaches, robust healthcare infrastructure, established retirement communities, easy access to air travel and cruises, and lack of a state income tax all make it one of the most popular states for retirees. That's why it wasn't surprising to see four Florida cities among the top 10 in our retirement index.

Fort Lauderdale ranks first, with a quality-of-life score of 78 and a cost-of-living score of 64. It offers easy access to beaches, including Fort Lauderdale Beach and Las Olas Beach, outdoor activities at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and plenty of museums, restaurants, and retail areas. It's often called the "Venice of America" for its finger-style canals designed for residential boats.

St. Augustine comes in second, with a quality-of-life score of 70 and a cost-of-living score of 57. It's a walkable city with Atlantic beaches, a booming downtown area, and a long history as the oldest European-established city in the continental United States.

Quincy, a small city near Tallahassee, ranks third with a quality-of-life score of 48 but a cost-of-living score of 80. It isn't as convenient in terms of access to retail, restaurant, and healthcare options as other cities in Florida. Still, it has an expansive historical downtown district, a diverse population, and cultural attractions like the Gadsden Arts Center.

Miami ranks ninth, with a quality-of-life score of 58 and a cost-of-living score of 62. Florida's second-largest city features some of the world's most famous beaches (South Beach, Crandon Park, and Haulover Beach), cultural attractions such as the Pérez Art Museum Miami and the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, cruise ports, and top healthcare facilities.

However, all of Florida's top retirement cities are also hot and humid. They also face constant threats from hurricanes, which drive up home insurance costs. Moreover, Florida's popularity as a retirement destination consistently drives up home prices in desirable areas.

Ohio is an oft-overlooked retirement state

Ohio's low cost of living, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a lack of taxes on social security benefits and military retirement pay also make it a friendly state for retirees. Other retirement income -- including pensions and IRA withdrawals -- can also qualify for tax credits.

Ohio is much cooler than Florida and the other southern states, and it offers easy access to Lake Erie and a wide range of parks and trails. However, it experiences much harsher winters.

Cleveland, the second-largest city in Ohio, ranks fourth on our list with a quality-of-life score of 53 and a cost-of-living score of 79. It offers affordable housing, major cultural attractions like the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and outdoor recreational activities at Edgewater Park. That said, it's still struggling with higher-than-average crime rates in certain areas and is grappling with urban decay stemming from the decline of its industrial sector.

Other states are still worth considering

Florida and Ohio are the most highly ranked retirement states on our list, but other states like Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Wisconsin are also in the top ten. It's tough to perfectly balance a high quality of life with a low cost of living and other perks, but our curated index might just make it a bit easier to find the perfect place to retire.

