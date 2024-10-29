News & Insights

High Quality Food Advances in Italian Supply Chain Rankings

October 29, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

High Quality Food SpA (IT:HQF) has released an update.

High Quality Food S.p.A. has moved up in the rankings for the Italian Supply Chain Contracts V Call, thanks to additional economic allocations from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The company, alongside its subsidiary, HQF Agricola, is involved in a substantial investment program aimed at enhancing the competitiveness and sustainability of the meat supply chain. The move could lead to potential financing opportunities, including non-repayable grants and facilitated loans, contingent on creditworthiness assessments.

