High Peak Royalties Director Increases Shareholding

High Peak Royalties Limited has announced a change in the shareholding interest of Director Anthony Wooles. AEW Holdings Pty Ltd, an entity associated with Wooles, acquired 260,883 fully paid ordinary shares, bringing its total to over 2.1 million shares. This acquisition was made through an on-market trade, reflecting a strategic increase in Wooles’ investment in the company.

