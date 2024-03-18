News & Insights

Personal Finance

High-Paying Jobs Are Easiest To Secure in These 10 Cities Across the US — Here’s Why

March 18, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by David Nadelle for GOBankingRates ->

According to the Monster 2024 Work Watch Report, an extraordinary 95% of American workers surveyed said they were “looking for or plan to look for a new job in 2024.” Citing the rising cost of living, burn out and the importance of flexible work hours, 83% of workers experienced a negative employment situation this year.  

Check Out: 6 Ways To Build Wealth in Your 60s
Read Next: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Whatever the reason, finding a new or better job will be the main goal for many people this year. For all, finding work will predominantly depend on location.

Moving Up.

Where High-Paying Jobs Are Easiest To Secure in the US

According to AI and human-powered career platform Career.io, U.S. cities vary widely in availability of high-paying jobs. Looking at America’s 200 largest cities by population, plus the five largest cities in each state, Career.io came up with a long list of the most competitive cities, including top ranking hubs like Salt Lake City, Utah, St. Louis, Missouri, Denver, Colorado, San Jose, California, and Kansas City, KS.

Career.io found the most common highly paid — but not competitive — jobs are in health care and sales. The cities with the fewest applicants are more likely to be in low-density states focusing on agriculture, per the study. In general, however, you’ll have an easier time searching for the best paid jobs in smaller cities that have a higher share of lucrative job vacancies with low competition.

Learn More: How I Make $5,000 a Month in Passive Income Doing Just 10 Hours of Work a Year
Trending Now: 30 Best Games That Pay Real Money in 2024

Tired Businessman Escapes Job and Hurries to Rest

High-Paying Jobs Aren’t Just About Vacancies

“The salaries of the high-paying jobs are relative to the median salaries in each state or city, so the competition rates are more reflective of a lack of candidates rather than it being a lower-paying market,” said Taylor Tomita, who works as a senior outreach specialist at NeoMam Studios, a creative marketing agency that works with Career.io.

Using Parkersburg, West Virginia, as an example, CNBC Make It explained that the least competitive cities don’t necessarily have less high-earning opportunities, they just receive significantly less applications. Parkersburg had 52 high-paying job listings at the time of the analysis, “but there were absolutely no applications submitted to these roles.” Tomita says.

Here are the cities with the least competition for highly-paid jobs, according to their average daily applicant per job stats and how much you can expect to make by landing a high-earning job in each:

Read Next: Here’s How Mark Cuban Would Get Rich If He Had To Start From Scratch

Olathe Kansas

10. Olathe, Kansas

  • Population (Jul. 2022): 145,616
  • Average daily applicant per job: 0.030

High-salary jobs pay $92,809 or more in Olathe.

West-Virginia-Morgantown

9. Morgantown, West Virginia

  • Population (Jul. 2022): 30,277
  • Average daily applicant per job: 0.026

High-salary jobs pay $80,163 or more in Morgantown.

Laredo is the county seat of Webb County, Texas, United States, on the north bank of the Rio Grande in South Texas, across from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

8. Laredo, Texas

  • Population (Jul. 2022): 256,187
  • Average daily applicant per job: 0.026

High-salary jobs pay $66,269 or more in Laredo.

Read This: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: I Followed These 3 Dave Ramsey Rules To Get Rich

Dover is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, in the United States of America.

7. Dover, New Hampshire

  • Population (Jul. 2022): 33,416
  • Average daily applicant per job: 0.025

High-salary jobs pay $81,702 or more in Denver.

Kearney, NE, USA - July 30, 2018: Toyota 4Runner SUV (2016 trail model) with a stand up paddleboard on rood racks in front of Great Platte River Road Archway Monument.

6. Kearney, Nebraska

  • Population (Jul. 2022): 34,277
  • Average daily applicant per job: 0.024

High-salary jobs pay $78,333 or more in Kearney.

Grand Island Nebraska

5. Grand Island, Nebraska

  • Population (per Census Bureau Jul. 2022 data): 52,513
  • Average daily applicant per job: 0.007

High-salary jobs pay $83,574 or more in Grand Island.

Find More: 7 Ways To Start Building Wealth Like the Rich in 2024

Downtown of Sitka Alaska at sunset.

4. Sitka, Alaska

  • Population (Jul. 2022): 8,382
  • Average daily applicant per job: 0.005

High-salary jobs pay $106,496 or more in Sitka.

Montana-Butte

3. Butte, Montana

  • Population (Jul. 2022): 35,416
  • Average daily applicant per job: 0.003

High-salary jobs pay $86,154 or more in Butte.

Nampa Historic District, Idaho.

2. Nampa, Idaho

  • Population (Jul. 2022): 110,951
  • Average daily applicant per job: 0.001

High-salary jobs pay $83,200 or more in Nampa.

Check Out: 6 Ways To Build Wealth in Less Than Five Years

1. Parkersburg, West Virginia

  • Population (Jul. 2022): 29,193
  • Average daily applicant per job: 0.000

High-salary jobs pay $72,051 or more in Parkersburg.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: High-Paying Jobs Are Easiest To Secure in These 10 Cities Across the US — Here’s Why

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.