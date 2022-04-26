US Markets
High oil prices, stronger refining margins push up Cepsa's Q1 earnings

Aida Pelaez-Fernandez
April 26 (Reuters) - Spanish oil and gas group Cepsa reported on Tuesday a net income at current cost of supply of 58 million euros ($61.97 million) in the fist quarter, up 9.4% rise from a year earlier, pushed by high crude prices and stronger refining margins.

Along with sharply higher crude prices, the value of refined products like gasoline and petrochemicals have been soaring globally, fuelled by a strong post-pandemic recovery and most recently by the conflict in Ukraine.

Cepsa's refining margin expanded to $2.5 a barrel in the first quarter from $1.9 a barrel a year earlier, the company said, despite higher prices for natural gas, which is a primary feedstock for refineries,

Core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at current cost of supply for the first quarter came in at 605 million euros, a 86.7% increase compared with the same period last year.

($1 = 0.9360 euros)

