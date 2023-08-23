High Mortgage Rates? Here’s How Some Borrowers Are Wrestling Them Down

Remember those predictions that mortgage rates would have started cooling off by now? We’re still waiting.

The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rate has continued to rise. It passed the 7% threshold as of August 17, a level not seen since 2002, according to data from Freddie Mac, the mortgage powerhouse.

And consumers have realized “that, hey, [3% mortgages] might not be coming back any time soon,” says Chase Cusack, a loan officer at the First Home Mortgage office in Baltimore.

So some home shoppers have been using a move called a “buydown” to cut deals with lenders and sellers. The goal is to lower their mortgage rates temporarily or permanently.

As interest rates rose in 2022, buydowns grew in popularity. By December, 7.6% of Freddie Mac-funded mortgages had temporary buydowns, according to a recent report from the company. As of June, 2.8% of borrowers were using buydowns.

Mortgage rates are likely to stay high if the Fed continues to hike its benchmark interest rate, so buydowns may return to the spotlight.

What’s a Buydown?

The would-be homeowner can often “buy down,” or lower, the interest rate of their mortgage by paying a lump sum up front. The cost of a buydown depends on the size of your loan. Typically, if you pay an amount equal to 1% of your principal, you get a “discount point,” which would generally reduce your mortgage rate by one-quarter of one percentage point.

For example, if you’re getting a loan for $400,000 at 7%, and you pay $4,000 upfront in discount points, you could reduce your rate to roughly 6.75%, depending on the lender and market rates at the time. This change could lower your monthly payment by $100 or more. If the buydown is permanent, it could save you almost $20,000 over 30 years. However, if you expect to move within five to 10 years, you may not save enough on your monthly payments to recoup the upfront expense.

Lenders will generally allow you to buy discount points for 1% to 2% of the loan amount, though some will allow up to 3%. The practice is more common in western states, especially Utah, Colorado, Idaho and Arizona, according to Freddie Mac.

Types of Mortgage Buydowns

There are two main types of buydowns:

A permanent buydown lowers the interest rate for the life of the loan.

A temporary buydown reduces your rate for the first year or, possibly, up to three years.

Permanent Buydown

The most common type of buydown is when the borrower has some extra cash left over—after the down payment and other closing costs—to purchase discount points that lower the rate on their mortgage.

“The more points you pay, the lower your interest rate can be,” says Eileen Tu, vice president of product development at Rocket Mortgage.

Temporary Buydown

With a temporary buydown, your rate is lowered for the first year or two and then resets to the loan’s original fixed rate.

For example, on a 7% mortgage, your rate might be 6% in the first year of the loan and then reset to 7% thereafter; this is called a 1-0 buydown, because you’re lowering your rate by one point, in Year 1 only. For a 2-1 buydown, you’d pay a rate of 5% the first year, 6% the second year and then the fixed rate of 7% thereafter.

Cusack notes the 2-1 buydown tends to be more common. “It gives you that lower payment for the first two years,” he says. “You at least know what it will adjust back into after that.”

There’s also a 3-2-1 buydown in which, following the same example, the rate would be 4% the first year, 5% the second year, 6% the third year and then reset to 7%.

Engaging in temporary buydowns “may signal a willingness by home buyers to pay more over the life of their loan to lower their monthly payments in the short term, at least for the first several years of their mortgage,” said Freddie Mac in its July report.

Who’s Involved in a Buydown?

Lenders are able to do temporary buydowns by essentially having someone subsidize the rate discount for the first year or two.

This subsidy can come from anyone, but it’s often from a seller in the form of a concession, or from the lender themselves. For example, Rocket Mortgage provided a temporary buydown product called “Inflation Buster” last year that lowered an applicant’s mortgage payment by one percentage point in the first year of the loan.

Lower inflation put an end to that program, but Tu says they are seeing new home builders offer similar temporary buydowns.

“Builders will pay it to incentivize buyers, and it also eases people into a mortgage payment before the rate resets higher,” she says. For buyers, “the savings could be several hundred dollars [per month].”

Temporary buydowns are concentrated among a few nonbank lenders, according to Freddie Mac’s research. It found that a dozen lenders handled 80% of all temporary buydowns between June 2022 and June 2023.

Individual sellers have also helped with temporary buydowns, though it’s more common for them to simply help with closing costs than to get into the specifics of a buydown, lenders say.

