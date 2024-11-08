News & Insights

High Liner Foods Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

November 08, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) has released an update.

High Liner Foods has reported notable financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with a significant increase in net income by 232.7% and a rise in adjusted EBITDA by 7.5% compared to the previous year. Despite a decline in sales volume and overall sales, the company is optimistic about its strategic initiatives and has announced a 13.3% increase in its dividend.

