High Liner Foods Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) has released an update.

High Liner Foods has reported notable financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with a significant increase in net income by 232.7% and a rise in adjusted EBITDA by 7.5% compared to the previous year. Despite a decline in sales volume and overall sales, the company is optimistic about its strategic initiatives and has announced a 13.3% increase in its dividend.

For further insights into TSE:HLF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.