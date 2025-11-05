High Liner Foods Incorporated Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - High Liner Foods Incorporated (HLF.TO) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$4.77 million, or C$0.16 per share. This compares with C$18.35 million, or C$0.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, High Liner Foods Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of C$4.07 million or C$0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to C$248.62 million from C$228.88 million last year.

High Liner Foods Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$4.77 Mln. vs. C$18.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.16 vs. C$0.61 last year. -Revenue: C$248.62 Mln vs. C$228.88 Mln last year.

