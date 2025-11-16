High Liner Foods (HLNFF) Price Target Decreased by 12.95% to 13.39

The average one-year price target for High Liner Foods (OTCPK:HLNFF) has been revised to $13.39 / share. This is a decrease of 12.95% from the prior estimate of $15.38 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.53 to a high of $17.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.51% from the latest reported closing price of $9.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in High Liner Foods. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLNFF is 0.01%, an increase of 10.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.68% to 618K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 263K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLNFF by 6.28% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 102K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 93K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLNFF by 3.58% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 53.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNFF by 85.31% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

