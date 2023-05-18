High Liner Foods (HLNFF) Declares $0.13 Dividend

High Liner Foods said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in High Liner Foods. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLNFF is 0.02%, a decrease of 14.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 584K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.36% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for High Liner Foods is 15.68. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $19.69. The average price target represents an increase of 63.36% from its latest reported closing price of 9.60.

The projected annual revenue for High Liner Foods is 1,085MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 265K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 114K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 107K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 22K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

