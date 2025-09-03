Markets

High Liner Foods CFO Darryl Bergman Resigns; Appoints Kimberly Stephens As Successor

September 03, 2025 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - High Liner Foods Inc. (HLNFF, HLF.TO), a Canadian value-added frozen seafood company, announced Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Darryl Bergman is departing to pursue new opportunities. The company appointed Kimberly Stephens as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Bergman will remain with the company in an advisory role through October 3, to support a smooth transition.

Stephens has over 25 years and has been with the company for the past three years as Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. Stephens has previously held CFO roles at Appili Therapeutics and Immunovaccine Inc.

On Tuesday, High Liner Foods closed trading, 1.55% lesser at CAD 15.91 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.