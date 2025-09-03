High Liner Foods CFO Darryl Bergman Resigns; Appoints Kimberly Stephens As Successor

(RTTNews) - High Liner Foods Inc. (HLNFF, HLF.TO), a Canadian value-added frozen seafood company, announced Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Darryl Bergman is departing to pursue new opportunities. The company appointed Kimberly Stephens as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Bergman will remain with the company in an advisory role through October 3, to support a smooth transition.

Stephens has over 25 years and has been with the company for the past three years as Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. Stephens has previously held CFO roles at Appili Therapeutics and Immunovaccine Inc.

On Tuesday, High Liner Foods closed trading, 1.55% lesser at CAD 15.91 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.