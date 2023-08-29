High Liner Foods Accepts Resignation Of CEO Rod Hepponstall

(RTTNews) - High Liner Foods Inc. (HLF.TO), a Canadian processor and marketer of frozen seafood, announced on Tuesday that it has accepted the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Rod Hepponstall, with effect from on or before January 2, 2024.

The company added that it will begin an internal and external search for a suitable candidate to replace Hepponstall.

Hepponstall has been serving as CEO of High Liner Foods since May, 2018.

