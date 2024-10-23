News & Insights

Stocks

High levels of banned PFAS detected in Hershey packaging, short-seller claims

October 23, 2024 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

In a report published earlier, Grizzly Research said it had commissioned the mass testing of the packaging of about 40 different food products for U.S. consumer retail and claimed that its testing found high levels of banned PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” detected in Hershey’s (HSY) packaging. “We believe Hershey’s, Reese’s and other HSY brands have severe PFAS contamination that the direct competition can avoid. This can materially affect these brands’ recognition and add material reputational and litigation risk to HSY,” the short selling firm stated. In afternoon trading, Hersey shares are down fractionally, outperforming the broader market.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HSY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.