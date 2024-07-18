High Interest Rates Hit Blackstone’s Real Estate Arm

Blackstone's (BX) real estate arm weighed on the investment giant’s second-quarter results, as high interest rates crimped property valuations and investors pumped less money into the business. The world’s largest owner of commercial estate slowed the pace of real estate exits while it grappled with the markets’ shifting fortunes. Profit gains in credit and private equity weren’t enough to offset the drag on fee-related earnings, which fell 3% to $1.11 billion, New York-based Blackstone said Thursday in a statement.





Distributable earnings, or profit available to shareholders, increased 3% from a year earlier to $1.25 billion, or 96 cents a share. That was 2 cents shy of the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The firm confronted a spike in redemptions in the last two weeks of May after a real estate investment trust of rival Starwood Capital (STWD) dramatically limited investors’ ability to cash out. Blackstone’s $57 billion REIT held off on restricting outflows for two consecutive months even though withdrawal requests hit levels that would have allowed it. In June, BREIT investors requested 50% less in redemptions than they did in May.





Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative-asset manager, is now a $1.08 trillion financial superstore. It’s a buyout giant, a lender, and a heavyweight investor across hedge fund strategies. The firm’s private equity arm took in new inflows from its first fund for wealthy individuals during the second quarter, and grew fee-related earnings 1%. Distributable earnings climbed 16%.Blackstone plowed $33.7 billion into a variety of new investments during the second quarter, a 73% increase from a year earlier. It also committed an additional $19.1 billion to deals. The firm has set its sights on more than doubling its credit assets to $1 trillion in a decade.

