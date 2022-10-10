High inflation increases risks for financial stability, Dutch central bank says

The current high levels of inflation could persist longer than financial markets and economic models now predict, posing a challenge to the stability of the financial sector, the Dutch central bank (DNB) said on Monday.

"Inflation is high and interest rates are rising, while economic growth is slowing," central bank president Klaas Knot said in a statement.

"This undeniably increases the risks for financial stability."

