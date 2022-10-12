World Markets

High inflation a supply side issue, rates won't cure it - Colombia Finmin

Oct 12 (Reuters) - High inflation is a supply-side problem that won't be fixed just by hiking interest rates, Colombia's Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo said on Wednesday.

His comment follows last week's by Colombian president Gustavo Petro, who questioned the central bank's decision to hike its benchmark rate, a comment criticized by former finance ministers.

Ocampo spoke in Washington at an event hosted by the Inter American Development Bank.

