High Income Securities Fund (PCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

High Income Securities Fund (PCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.082 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that PCF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.34, the dividend yield is 11.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCF was $8.34, representing a -13.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.61 and a 77.45% increase over the 52 week low of $4.70.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

