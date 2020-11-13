Dividends
High Income Securities Fund (PCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2020

High Income Securities Fund (PCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.082 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that PCF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.64, the dividend yield is 12.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCF was $7.64, representing a -20.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.61 and a 62.55% increase over the 52 week low of $4.70.

