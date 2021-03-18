High Income Securities Fund (PCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2021

High Income Securities Fund (PCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.078 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PCF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.65, the dividend yield is 10.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCF was $8.65, representing a -4.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.10 and a 84.04% increase over the 52 week low of $4.70.

